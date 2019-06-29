Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Blue Jays RHP Stroman leaves with cramp in left shoulder

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman left Saturday’s game against Kansas City after four innings because of cramps in his left shoulder and pectoral muscle.

Stroman left two pitches into the fifth, motioning to the dugout after missing high to Royals outfielder Whit Merrifield. Trainer Nikki Huffman and manager Charlie Montoyo came to the mound and, following a brief discussion, Stroman walked off and went straight the clubhouse. He allowed three runs and four hits in four-plus innings and was replaced by Sam Gaviglio.

Stroman is 5-9 with a 3.18 ERA in 18 starts. He has one year remaining on his contract and is expected to be traded to a contender before the deadline.

The Blue Jays have failed to score a run for Stroman in seven of his 18 starts, and have scored just one in four others.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals

USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals

3:10 pm
Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals

Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals

1:32 pm
Taylor, Muncy help Dodgers stage another late win over Rox

Taylor, Muncy help Dodgers stage another late win over Rox

10:27 pm
USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals
Sports

USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals

Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals
Sports

Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals

Taylor, Muncy help Dodgers stage another late win over Rox
Sports

Taylor, Muncy help Dodgers stage another late win over Rox

Scroll to top
Skip to content