Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Bezuidenhout takes 5-shot lead into final round in Spain

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa shot a 2-under 69 on Saturday to increase his lead to five strokes in the Andalucia Valderrama Masters.

“Going into Sunday with a five-shot lead is definitely nice,” Bezuidenhout said. “I’ll just keep playing my game and see how I finish up tomorrow.”

Jon Rahm of Spain and Hideto Tanihara of Japan were tied for second.

Rahm had a 67, and Tanihara shot 68.

“Rahm is a great player,” Bezuidenhout said. “He’s a legend in Spain so it will be quite an experience tomorrow. I haven’t played with him yet so I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Tournament host Sergio Garcia was eight shots off the lead after a 73.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Gray expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Gray expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

1:40 am
Wilson scores, Rapids hand LAFC 2nd loss of the season

Wilson scores, Rapids hand LAFC 2nd loss of the season

11:13 pm
USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals

USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals

3:10 pm
Gray expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles
Sports

Gray expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Wilson scores, Rapids hand LAFC 2nd loss of the season
Sports

Wilson scores, Rapids hand LAFC 2nd loss of the season

USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals
Sports

USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals

Scroll to top
Skip to content