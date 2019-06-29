Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
AP Source: Walker tells Hornets he’s joining Celtics

A person with knowledge of the situation says Kemba Walker has told the Charlotte Hornets of his intention to sign with the Boston Celtics once the NBA’s offseason moratorium ends July 6.

Walker is planning to meet with the Celtics on Sunday to discuss and likely finalize a four-year, $141 million deal, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Walker nor the Hornets publicly revealed any details.

The Charlotte Observer first reported that Walker informed the Hornets of his decision.

Walker spent his first eight seasons in Charlotte, and is coming off his best scoring season. The three-time All-Star averaged 25.6 points per game this past season for the Hornets.

