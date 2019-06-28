Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

White Sox put Anderson on IL with sprain, DFA Alonso

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have placed shortstop Tim Anderson the 10-day injured list with a right high ankle sprain and designated first baseman/designated hitter Yonder Alonso for assignment before Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

Chicago also recalled outfielder Daniel Palka and purchased the contract of left-hander pitcher Ross Detwiler from Triple-A Charlotte. Detwiler was slotted to start against the Twins.

Anderson, who is hitting .317 with 11 homers and 37 RBIs in a breakout season, suffered the injury fielding a grounder in a 6-3 loss Tuesday at Boston. General manager Rick Hahn expects Anderson to miss four to six weeks.

The White Sox acquired Alonso in a trade with Cleveland in December, but the 32-year-old batted just .178 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 67 games for Chicago.

The 33-year-old Detwiler is 23-42 with a 4.36 ERA over 10 seasons with six major league teams. He was 1-2 with a 3.98 ERA in eight starts with Charlotte in 2019.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals

USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals

3:10 pm
Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals

Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals

1:32 pm
Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

2:00 am
USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals
Sports

USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals

Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals
Sports

Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals

Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles
Sports

Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Scroll to top
Skip to content