Update on the latest sports

SOCCER-WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

PARIS (AP) _ The United States plays France Friday in a Women’s World Cup match that’s been described as a final in the quarterfinals.

A sellout crowd is expected in Paris to watch the defending champions take on the upstart hosts. The Americans have played the French 23 times, with France winning just three. But the last three matches have tilted toward France, with two wins and a draw.

France is seeking to become the first nation to simultaneously hold the men’s and women’s World Cup trophies. The men won last year in Russia.

The United States has three World Cup trophies, most of any nation.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Clevinger to return for Cleveland

UNDATED (AP) _ Mike Clevinger (KLEH’-vihn-jur) is set to come off the injured list for Cleveland to start against Baltimore.

Clevinger missed two months with a strained back muscle, then returned June 17 and promptly sprained his ankle, landing back on the IL after 4 2/3 tough innings. Despite the injuries, his stuff has been excellent when he’s pitched. He had 29 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings this season.

John Means is up for the Orioles.

Elsewhere around the majors Friday:

_ The Chicago Cubs open a series at Cincinnati with left-hander Cole Hamels facing Reds righty Sonny Gray. Chicago’s new closer, Craig Kimbrel, got a save in his season debut Thursday at Wrigley Field, with a little help. Anthony Rizzo dived to tag first base for the final out when Kimbrel forgot to cover the bag. Kimbrel was brought up from Triple-A earlier in the day. He signed a $43 million, three-year contract June 7.

_ The Mets are back home after a miserable road trip. New York dropped 8 of 11 games, including the last five, during a swing through Atlanta, Chicago and Philadelphia. Jacob deGrom takes the mound for the Mets against budding Braves ace Mike Soroka.

_ Nationals right-hander Anibal Sanchez returns to Detroit to face the Tigers in the opener of a three-game series. From 2012 to 2017, Sanchez was 46-49 with a 4.43 ERA for the Tigers. Washington has won 8 of 10 and is coming off a three-game sweep of Miami, capped by homers from young outfielders Juan Soto and Victor Robles.

ANTETOKOUNMPO-GREECE

Giannis Antetokounmpo to play for Greece at World Cup

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) says he will play for Greece at this year’s basketball World Cup in China, adding that he can play any position.

The Milwaukee Bucks player and NBA MVP says he hasn’t talked to the coach about which position he’ll be playing, but “the important thing is to play.”

Antetokounmpo is in Athens to present his Nike Air Zoom Freak 1 signature shoe, which will go on sale in August. He will also attend a 3×3 tournament he sponsors near his Athens home, where he first played basketball.

WIMBLEDON-DRAW

Federer, Nadal drawn into possible Wimbledon semifinal

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have been set up for a potential semifinal matchup at Wimbledon.

With defending champion Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) in the top half of the men’s bracket, the No. 2-seeded Federer and No. 3-seeded Nadal ended up placed together in the bottom half during Friday’s draw at the All England Club.

Nadal is ranked No. 2, and Federer No. 3, but that was reversed by Wimbledon’s seeding system, which takes into account grass-court results over the past two years.

The possible men’s quarterfinals are No. 1 Djokovic against Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Kevin Anderson, last year’s runner-up, against Alexander Zverev on one side of the field, and Federer vs. Kei Nishikori, and Nadal vs. Dominic Thiem in a French Open final rematch on the other.

BRITAIN-TRUMP-DUNES

Trump dunes at Scottish course may lose protected status

LONDON (AP) — Scottish Natural Heritage says the sand dunes at Donald Trump’s golf resort north of Aberdeen may lose their protected status after being affected by the course’s construction.

SNH’s Sally Thomas said Friday “we have found there is no longer a reason to protect the dunes at Menie as they do not include enough of the special, natural features for which they were designated.”

The drifts at the Trump International Golf Links Scotland were considered one of the best examples of moving dunes in Britain. They developed over 4,000 years.

Sarah Malone, executive vice president at Trump International, said the statement was “an utter disgrace” and slammed the SNH for making the announcement to the media “before informing us, the actual landowner.” She says it “shows how politically-motivated this decision is.”