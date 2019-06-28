Update on the latest sports

^MLB SCHEDULE

Kimbrel, Rizzo save Cubs win

UNDATED (AP) _ Craig Kimbrel managed to pick up a save in his Chicago Cubs debut on Thursday afternoon, but only after a nifty play by first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

Kimbrel put runners on first and second with two out before Rizzo grabbed a hot grounder and dove to the bag for the final out to preserve the Cubs’ 9-7 comeback win over the Braves. Kimbrel earned his 334th career save and did it against his original team.

The harrowing ninth inning followed a five-run comeback by the Cubs. Victor Caratini’s two-run homer capped a four-run fifth that put Chicago ahead for good. Kyle Schwarber also went deep and Jason Heyward drove in three runs as the Cubs kept their one-game lead over Milwaukee in the NL Central.

Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies homered for the Braves, whose lead in the NL East is down to 4 ½ games over Philadelphia.

The Brewers and Phillies were among the Thursday afternoon winners.

Orlando Arcia smacked a three-run homer and the Brewers avoided a three-game sweep with a 4-2 win over the Mariners. Chase Anderson hit an RBI sac bunt and allowed one earned run while striking pit six over 5 1/3 innings. Josh Hader earned his 19th save of the season, striking out three batters over two scoreless innings.

Jean Segura slammed a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to complete the Phillies’ five-run rally against Mets closer Edwin Diaz in a 6-3 victory. Mikael (MY’-kehl) Franco tied it with a two-run shot off Diaz after Todd Frazier smacked a two-run homer in the Mets’ three-run ninth. Segura gave the Phils a four-game series sweep that followed a seven-game losing streak.

Elsewhere on the major league diamonds:

_ Chris Taylor singled home the tie-breaking run in the ninth inning before pinch-hitter Enrique Hernandez launched a three-run homer in the Dodgers’ 12th consecutive win over the Rockies, 12-8. Max Muncy homered twice for Los Angeles, which also received round-trippers from Cody Bellinger, Alex Verdugo and Justin Turner. Bellinger is one away from matching the Dodgers’ record for most homers before the All-Star break, which was set by Gil Hodges in 1951 and tied by Duke Snider four years later.

_ Victor Robles and Matt Adams homered against starter Sandy Alcantara (al-KAN’-tah-rah) during a five-run sixth erased the Nationals’ 4-1 deficit in an 8-5 win at Miami. Juan Soto and Kurt Suzuki also went deep for the Nats, who are 8-2 in their last 10 games after completing a three-game sweep. Stephen Strasburg gave up four runs over seven innings and won his 10th straight decision against the Marlins.

_ Alex Young won his big league debut by holding the Giants to a run and two hits over five innings of Arizona’s 5-1 victory. Nick Ahmed hit a go-ahead home run leading off the fifth and Carson Kelly added a two-run shot in the seventh. The Diamondbacks won for the fourth time in five games following a six-game skid.

_ The Pirates clobbered the Astros for the second straight day by blasting five home runs in a 10-0 victory at Houston. Josh Bell, Kevin Newman, Corey Dickerson, Starling Marte and Jacob Stallings all connected as Pittsburgh dealt the Astros their ninth loss in 11 games. Former Astro Joe Musgrove gave up nine singles but no extra-base hits over six innings, one day after the Bucs posted a 14-2 win at Houston.

_ Joey Gallo hit two solo homers and Ariel Jurado threw seven shutout innings as the Rangers knocked off the Tigers, 3-1 to complete a three-game sweep. Gallo went deep in the second and fourth innings for his eighth career multi-homer game, helping the Rangers match a season high with their fifth consecutive win and get within 4 ½ games of the AL West-leading Astros. Detroit has dropped seven straight overall and is 2-20 in its last 22 home games.

_ Ryan Yarbrough worked three shutout innings of relief and the Rays beat the Twins for the first time in six tries this season by scoring three times in the 18th inning of a 5-2 triumph at Minnesota. Yandy Díaz hit a sacrifice fly to break a 2-2 tie that had lasted since the second inning before Willy Adames (ah-DAH’-mehs) and Ji-Man Choi followed with RBI singles. Rays pitchers set a franchise record with 22 strikeouts.

_ The Angels came away with an 8-3 win over the Athletics as Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee) and Kole Calhoun each hit two-run homers off loser Tanner Anderson. Griffin Canning allowed only three hits over six innings to help Los Angeles earn its four straight win. Ramon Laureano and Matt Olson homered off Canning.

^MLB NEWS

Astros place three on All-Star starting lineup

UNDATED (AP) _ Barring injury, the Astros will make up one-third of the American League’s starting lineup for the All-Star Game at Cleveland on July 9.

Outfielders George Springer and Michael Brantley will join teammate and third baseman Alex Bregman in the AL lineup, along with Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez and New York second baseman DJ LeMahieu.

The rest of the AL starters announced Thursday are Indians first baseman Carlos Santana, Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco, Rangers designated hitter Hunter Pence and Angels outfielder Mike Trout.

Trout was the leading vote-getter in the Starters Election among all MLB finalists to earn his eighth consecutive All-Star selection and seventh straight fan-elected starting assignment

The Cubs and Braves each have two players in the National League starting lineup. Catcher Willson Contreras and shortstop Javier Baez will represent the Cubs, while the Braves will send first baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Ronald Acuna (ah-KOON’-yah) Jr.

Also named NL starters are Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel (keh-TEHL’) Marte, Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (ar-eh-NAH’-doh), Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich (YEH’-lijhch) and Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger.

In other MLB news:

_ Yankees general manager Brian Cashman says slugger Giancarlo Stanton is more likely to return in August than July after straining his right knee while sliding in Tuesday’s win over the Blue Jays. The injury comes barely a week after Stanton returned from a series of setbacks that sidelined him for almost three months.

_ Tom Seaver will be getting a statue outside the home of the New York Mets, and the team will get a new address. Citi Field will now be listed as 41 Seaver Way in honor of the Hall of Fame pitcher’s number. The 74-year-old Seaver has dementia and could not attend Thursday’s announcement. But daughter Sarah Seaver says her father is proud to know he “very much will be remembered.”

^PGA-ROCKET MORTGAGE

Lashley’s birdie run gives him Rocket Mortgage lead

DETROIT (AP) _ Nate Lashley birdied the final three holes and five of the last six for a 9-under 63 and the first-round lead Thursday at the PGA Tour’s first event in Detroit.

The 36-year-old Lashley had the lowest score in his PGA Tour career, a day after finding out he would have a chance to compete at Detroit Golf Club. Lashley made the tournament as an alternate after failing to qualify for the field.

Ryan Armour and Nick Watney are a stroke back at 64.

^PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS-US SENIOR OPEN

Toms, Stricker share US Senior Open lead

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) _ Defending champion David Toms and Steve Stricker share the first-round lead at the U.S. Senior Open at South Bend, Indiana.

Toms set a tournament record with 10 birdies in an 8-under 62 at rain-softened Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame. Stricker made his Senior Open debut with seven birdies and a 30-foot eagle putt on the 17th hole to catch Toms.

Kirk Triplett and Jerry Kelly are two shots back in third.

^NBA NEWS

AP Source: Lakers trade with Wizards to make cap space

UNDATED (AP) _ The Los Angeles Lakers have worked a trade with the Washington Wizards that gives them salary cap room to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says the Wizards will get Moritz Wagner, Issac Bonga, Jemerrio Jones and a future second-round draft pick from the Lakers. The Pelicans will receive cash from Washington, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The move will give the Lakers enough cap space to sign a max-contract free agent if they are so inclined.

^NHL-HURRICANES-KNIGHTS TRADE

Hurricanes get Haula from Knights, buy out Marleau

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The Vegas Golden Knights have a little more salary cap space after sending forward Erik Haula to the Carolina Hurricanes for prospect Nicolas Roy and a conditional fifth-round draft pick in 2020.

The 28-year-old Haula played 15 games last season before being lost to a knee injury. He had career highs with 29 goals, 26 assists, 55 points and 12 power-play goals in 2017-18 as the Golden Knights reached the Stanley Cup Final.

Haula’s contract is a $2.75 million cap hit for next season.

The Hurricanes made their own cap relief by buying out the remainder of Patrick Marleau’s contract less than a week after acquiring him in a trade with Toronto. Marleau was entering the final season of a three-year, $18.75 million contract he signed with the Maple Leafs as a free agent.

^WIMBLEDON-YOUNG AMERICAN QUALIFIER

15-year-old American qualifies for Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) _ A 15-year-old American has become the youngest player to reach Wimbledon’s main draw for women’s singles via qualifying in the Open era.

Coco Gauff made it into the tournament with a 6-1, 6-1 victory that lasted just 55 minutes in the final round of qualifying Thursday against Greet Minnen, a 21-year-old from Belgium.

Gauff will be the 12th-youngest player to compete in women’s singles at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament since professionals were first admitted in 1968.