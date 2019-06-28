Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Rome to host new annual multidisciplinary motorsport event

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Rome will host the inaugural edition of a multidisciplinary motorsport event in November, with drivers competing for their country rather than individual recognition.

The FIA said on Friday the annual Motorsport Games will initially feature six categories: GT, Touring Car, Formula 4, Drifting, Karting Slalom and Digital Motorsport.

“It is something new for not only motorsport followers and future generations of competitors, but also those with a general appreciation of international sport,” FIA President Jean Todt said.

The Vallelunga circuit, just north of Rome, will host the three-day event, which has its origins in the GT Nations Cup, held in November 2018 in Bahrain and won by a team from Turkey.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

2:00 am
Taylor, Muncy help Dodgers stage another late win over Rox

Taylor, Muncy help Dodgers stage another late win over Rox

10:27 pm
Buehler to start series opener for Los Angeles at Colorado

Buehler to start series opener for Los Angeles at Colorado

2:00 am
Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles
Sports

Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Taylor, Muncy help Dodgers stage another late win over Rox
Sports

Taylor, Muncy help Dodgers stage another late win over Rox

Buehler to start series opener for Los Angeles at Colorado
Sports

Buehler to start series opener for Los Angeles at Colorado

Scroll to top
Skip to content