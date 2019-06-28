Rangers 3B Cabrera returns from 3-game suspension

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Texas Rangers third baseman Asdrúbal Cabrera returned to the starting lineup Friday night against Tampa Bay after serving a three-game suspension for hitting an umpire with equipment.

Cabrera missed a series in Detroit after Major League Baseball reduced his suspension from four games.

Cabrera initially appealed the four-game suspension and undisclosed fine that MLB handed down a week ago after umpire crew chief Bill Miller was hit on the foot by a small plastic guard or batting gloves. Cabrera had tossed the plastic guard with the gloves wrapped inside of it after his ejection in the sixth inning of a 4-2 win over Cleveland on June 20.

Also Friday, the Rangers claimed right-hander Jesse Biddle off waivers from Seattle and unconditionally released left-hander Drew Smyly after he cleared waivers.

Biddle will be added to the active roster when he reports.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

