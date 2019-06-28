Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Rams’ Aaron Neary suspended 4 games; substance abuse cited

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Aaron Neary has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

The NFL said Friday he can participate in preseason practices and games.

Neary is eligible to return to the active roster Sept. 30, a day after the Rams play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The league did not elaborate on the violation. Last September, Neary was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and damaging property.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

Associated Press

