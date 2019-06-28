Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Nate Lashley shoots 67 to keep Rocket Mortgage Classic lead

DETROIT (AP) — Nate Lashley shot a 5-under 67 on Friday to top the Rocket Mortgage Classic leaderboard for the second straight day.

Lashley had a 14-under 130 total at Detroit Golf Club.

Cameron Champ was a stroke back after a 65. He played the front nine in 8-under 28, matching the lowest nine-hole score on the PGA Tour this season. He cooled off on the steamy day with a 1-over 37 on the back nine.

Dustin Johnson, the world’s second-ranked player, and U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland finished at 2 under to miss the cut by two strokes.

