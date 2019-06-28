Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Morocco progresses at African Cup after beating Ivory Coast

CAIRO (AP) — Morocco beat Ivory Coast 1-0 to qualify for the last 16 from the African Cup of Nations’ so-called group of death and give coach Herve Renard another victory over his former team.

Youssef En-Nesyri slotted home for the only goal on Friday having been set up by a defense-splitting pass by Nordin Amrabat. Morocco is the first team through from Group D.

Renard’s Morocco also beat Ivory Coast at the 2017 African Cup. Renard coached Ivory Coast to the 2015 title.

In Group E, Wahbi Khazri’s deflected free kick in the 70th minute rescued a 1-1 draw for Tunisia against Mali and kept that group tight.

Mali led after an error from Tunisia goalkeeper Hassan Mouez, who came out to catch a corner and let the ball slip through his hands and into the goal.

___

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals

Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals

1:32 pm
Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

2:00 am
Taylor, Muncy help Dodgers stage another late win over Rox

Taylor, Muncy help Dodgers stage another late win over Rox

10:27 pm
Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals
Sports

Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals

Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles
Sports

Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Taylor, Muncy help Dodgers stage another late win over Rox
Sports

Taylor, Muncy help Dodgers stage another late win over Rox

Scroll to top
Skip to content