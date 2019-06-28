Morocco progresses at African Cup after beating Ivory Coast

CAIRO (AP) — Morocco beat Ivory Coast 1-0 to qualify for the last 16 from the African Cup of Nations’ so-called group of death and give coach Herve Renard another victory over his former team.

Youssef En-Nesyri slotted home for the only goal on Friday having been set up by a defense-splitting pass by Nordin Amrabat. Morocco is the first team through from Group D.

Renard’s Morocco also beat Ivory Coast at the 2017 African Cup. Renard coached Ivory Coast to the 2015 title.

In Group E, Wahbi Khazri’s deflected free kick in the 70th minute rescued a 1-1 draw for Tunisia against Mali and kept that group tight.

Mali led after an error from Tunisia goalkeeper Hassan Mouez, who came out to catch a corner and let the ball slip through his hands and into the goal.

