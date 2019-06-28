Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Maple Leafs re-sign Kasperi Kapanen, Andreas Johnsson

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto has extended the contracts of impending restricted free agents Kasperi Kapanen and Andreas Johnsson, shoring up a second- and third-line that helped the Maple Leafs net a triple-digit point total for consecutive seasons.

Kapanen signed a three-year, $9.6 million extension, while Johnsson inked a four-year, $13.6 million deal.

Toronto has re-signed two of its three restricted free agents ahead of the Monday deadline, with the exception of Mitch Marner.

Kapanen set a career high with 44 points last season (20 goals, 24 assists). Johnsson had 20 goals and 23 assists, including a goal and three assists in the Leafs’ first-round exit against Boston.

Toronto earned cap space by sending Patrick Marleau and his $6.25 million contract to the Carolina Hurricanes.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals

Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals

1:32 pm
Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

2:00 am
Taylor, Muncy help Dodgers stage another late win over Rox

Taylor, Muncy help Dodgers stage another late win over Rox

10:27 pm
Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals
Sports

Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals

Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles
Sports

Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Taylor, Muncy help Dodgers stage another late win over Rox
Sports

Taylor, Muncy help Dodgers stage another late win over Rox

Scroll to top
Skip to content