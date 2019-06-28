Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Kerber into Eastbourne final as Jabeur withdraws

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Defending Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber reached the Eastbourne final on Friday when Ons Jabeur withdrew with an injury.

Jabeur rolled her right ankle during Thursday’s quarterfinal match against Alize Cornet and the Tunisian couldn’t recover in time for her second career semifinal match.

Chasing her first title since she beat Serena Williams in last year’s Wimbledon final, Kerber will play either second-seeded Karolina Pliskova or third-seeded Kiki Bertens.

It will be the third time Kerber has played in the Eastbourne final after losing in 2012 and 2014.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

2:00 am
Taylor, Muncy help Dodgers stage another late win over Rox

Taylor, Muncy help Dodgers stage another late win over Rox

10:27 pm
Buehler to start series opener for Los Angeles at Colorado

Buehler to start series opener for Los Angeles at Colorado

2:00 am
Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles
Sports

Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Taylor, Muncy help Dodgers stage another late win over Rox
Sports

Taylor, Muncy help Dodgers stage another late win over Rox

Buehler to start series opener for Los Angeles at Colorado
Sports

Buehler to start series opener for Los Angeles at Colorado

Scroll to top
Skip to content