Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Kaku, White, Royer score, Red Bulls beat Fire 3-1

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Romero “Kaku” Gamarra, Brian White and Daniel Royer scored to help the New York Red Bulls beat the Chicago Fire 3-1 on Friday night.

New York (8-6-3) won for the seventh time in its last 10 games, moving into fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Chicago (4-7-7) is winless in its last six games.

Kaku opened the scoring in the eighth minute by capitalizing on goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm’s heavy touch on a back pass. Kaku has three goals this season, all in the last four games.

White made it 2-0 in the 59th minute, sliding home a give-and-go with Daniel Royer. In stoppage time, Royer capped the scoring with an easy redirection on a counter attack.

Nemanja Nikolic pulled Chicago to 2-1 in the 81st by one-touching a rebound off the post. The Fire won the first meeting this year, a 1-0 victory on an own goal three minutes after halftime.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals

USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals

3:10 pm
Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals

Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals

1:32 pm
Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

2:00 am
USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals
Sports

USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals

Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals
Sports

Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals

Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles
Sports

Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Scroll to top
Skip to content