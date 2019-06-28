Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Hurricanes re-sign G Nedeljkovic to 2-year deal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to a two-year contract.

The team announced the deal Friday. It is a two-way deal for the 2019-20 season, paying Nedeljkovic $725,000 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the American Hockey League level with a $125,000 guarantee. It is a one-way deal for the 2020-21 season worth $750,000.

The 23-year-old Nedeljkovic won the Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award as the most outstanding goaltender in the AHL for the 2018-19 season as the Charlotte Checkers won the Calder Cup. Nedeljkovic had an AHL-best 34 wins and 2.26 goals-against average during the regular season.

He made his first NHL start in January at Vancouver, finishing with 24 saves in the Hurricanes’ 5-2 win.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals

Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals

1:32 pm
Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

2:00 am
Taylor, Muncy help Dodgers stage another late win over Rox

Taylor, Muncy help Dodgers stage another late win over Rox

10:27 pm
Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals
Sports

Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals

Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles
Sports

Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Taylor, Muncy help Dodgers stage another late win over Rox
Sports

Taylor, Muncy help Dodgers stage another late win over Rox

Scroll to top
Skip to content