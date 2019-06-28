Hamels leaves after 1 inning, Reds beat Cubs 6-3 to end skid

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cole Hamels left after only one inning because of discomfort in his side — another setback to the Chicago Cubs’ rotation — and the Cincinnati Reds snapped their four-game losing streak with a 6-3 victory Friday night.

The Cubs already were missing Kyle Hendricks, sidelined by a sore pitching shoulder. Hamels (6-3) exited after throwing 22 pitches and giving up a walk, two hits and a run in the first inning. He came out to warm up for the second inning and left the mound.

It was a huge break for the last-place Reds, who were 1-11 career against the left-hander entering the game. Plus, Hamels had been on his best streak of the season, going at least seven innings in each of his last five starts with a 1.00 ERA.

Chicago overcame a five-run deficit for a 9-7 win on Thursday against Atlanta, but couldn’t pull off a second straight big comeback.

Sonny Gray (4-5) pitched shutout ball into the seventh before giving up Jason Heyward’s two-run homer . Michael Lorenzen pitched out of the two-on threat in the eighth and got the last five outs for his fifth save in six chances.

Joey Votto had a season-high four singles and drove in a run. His third single off Mike Montgomery gave him 1,800 career hits. Phillip Ervin added a homer and a double.

Second baseman Scooter Gennett was activated after missing all season with a groin injury and had an infield single in four at-bats, failing to get the ball out of the infield. He was picked off first by Kyle Ryan after his hit.

The Reds are hoping their struggling offense gets a boost from Gennett, who was their most productive hitter of the last two seasons. Gennett was only 4 of 26 during a minor league rehab assignment. Manager David Bell plans to play the second baseman regularly as he rounds back into form.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: Hendricks is scheduled to throw in the bullpen Saturday.

Reds: Left-hander Alex Wood will try to throw over the weekend. He’s been sidelined since spring training by a bad back. Wood was scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Tuesday but had a setback.

UP NEXT

Cubs: Left-hander Jose Quintana (4-7) gave up a season-high nine runs on June 22 against the Mets and got extra days between starts. He has a 6.75 ERA in his last six starts. Quintana is 0-2 in two starts against the Reds this season, giving up eight earned runs in 10 1/3 innings.

Reds: Luis Castillo (7-2) lasted only 3 2/3 innings Saturday in a 6-5 loss at Milwaukee, giving up six runs. He beat the Cubs 4-2 on May 16 at Great American Ball Park, allowing two hits in 5 1/3 innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports