Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Female candidates challenge electability question in debates

MIAMI (AP) — The two Democratic presidential debates featured a historic number of female candidates. Some, including Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris, emerged as top performers.

Their showing has emboldened some Democrats who want to do away with questions about whether the party should nominate a woman to face off against President Donald Trump in next year’s general election.

Of course, winning one debate is far different than winning the nomination or the general election. Hillary Clinton, for example, dominated most of her debate showdowns throughout the 2016 campaign, including her three faceoffs with Donald Trump, but still lost the election.

For some Democrats, Clinton’s loss was a searing experience that has prompted questions about whether the country is ready to elect a female president.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals

USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals

3:10 pm
Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals

Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals

1:32 pm
Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

2:00 am
USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals
Sports

USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals

Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals
Sports

Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals

Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles
Sports

Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Scroll to top
Skip to content