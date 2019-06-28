Federer, Nadal drawn into possible Wimbledon semifinal

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have been set up for a potential semifinal matchup at Wimbledon.

With defending champion Novak Djokovic in the top half of the men’s bracket, the No. 2-seeded Federer and No. 3-seeded Nadal ended up placed together in the bottom half during Friday’s draw at the All England Club.

Nadal is ranked No. 2, and Federer No. 3, but that was reversed by Wimbledon’s seeding system, which takes into account grass-court results over the past two years.

The possible men’s quarterfinals are No. 1 Djokovic against Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Kevin Anderson, last year’s runner-up, against Alexander Zverev on one side of the field, and Federer vs. Kei Nishikori, and Nadal vs. Dominic Thiem in a French Open final rematch on the other.

