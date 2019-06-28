Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Cardinals’ Ozuna headed to IL with finger injury

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marcell Ozuna will be placed on the injured list after the St. Louis Cardinals outfielder injured the middle finger on his right hand when he dived back into first base while being picked off Friday night against the San Diego Padres.

Ozuna had X-rays at the ballpark. Asked if it was a fracture, manager Mike Schildt said: “We’re not committed to be able to say that at this point. Clearly it’s significant enough where he’s got to go on the IL.”

Ozuna is hitting .259 with 20 homers and 62 RBIs.

“It’s a dent for sure,” Schildt said. “He’s a guy who’s had an All-Star-caliber first half, for sure, in all facets of the game. … We’ve got to figure out a way to replace him.”

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

Wilson scores, Rapids hand LAFC 2nd loss of the season

USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals

Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals

