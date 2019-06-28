Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Bezuidenhout takes 4-shot lead at Valderrama Masters

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa has taken a four-shot lead over Sergio Garcia and three other golfers at the Andalucía Valderrama Masters.

Bezuidenhout carded a 3-under 68 on Friday to reach 8 under for the tournament after two rounds. He started with a 66 that included eight birdies and three bogeys.

“I just kept it in play really nicely,” Bezuidenhout said. “That’s the key thing here, hitting fairways. I was driving it really well. On a course like this you can score well if you hit the fairways but if you don’t you can really struggle.”

Tournament host Garcia shot a 1-over 72 to stay at 4 under, along with Bradley Dredge of Wales and fellow Spaniards Adri Arnaus and Alvaro Quiros.

First-round leader Victor Perez fell five shots off the lead after a 74 in a round that included a triple bogey on the par 4 13th hole. The Frenchman had a bogey-free round on Thursday.

