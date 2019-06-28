Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
5 minor leaguers suspended for drug violations

NEW YORK (AP) — Five prospects have been suspended for violating baseball’s minor league drug program.

The commissioner’s office said Friday free-agent pitcher Christian Aragon and Cleveland Indians Single-A pitcher Matthew Solter received 80-game suspensions.

Three members of the Philadelphia Phillies’ rookie-level team drew 25-game bans: pitchers Engel Estevez and Robinson Martinez and catcher Carlos Oropeza.

Twenty-four players have been suspended this year under the minor league program, including five major leaguers.

Associated Press

