Update on the latest in sports:

Yanks head to London after 9-1 homestand

UNDATED (AP) _ The New York Yankees have continued their major league-record home run streak, but they needed a walk-off single to dispose of the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday afternoon.

Gleyber (GLAY’-bur) Torres lined a game-ending single in the bottom of the ninth to complete the Yankees’ 8-7 victory against the Jays. Torres came through after Zack Britten gave up Cavan Biggio’s RBI single in the ninth that made it 7-all.

Didi Gregorius (DEE’-dee greh-GOHR’-ee-uhs) and DJ LeMahieu (leh-MAY’-hyoo) went deep as the Yankees extended their home run streak to 29 games before traveling to London to face the Red Sox.

Boston also blew a ninth-inning lead, but they couldn’t rally after José Abreu crushed a two-run homer over the Green Monster and out of Fenway Park to give the White Sox an 8-7 victory. Abreu had three hits and four RBIs for Chicago, which had leads of 3-0, 5-2 and 6-4 before the Red Sox scored three in the eighth.

J.D. Martinez slammed a two-run homer and also had an RBI double for the Red Sox.

Elsewhere around the majors:

_ Nelson Cruz had three hits, including the go-ahead, three-run double with two out in the seventh inning to lead the Twins past the Rays, 6-4. Minnesota starter Jake Odorizzi (oh-doh-REE’-zee) squandered a 3-0 lead when Kevin Kiermaier hit a two-run homer in the second inning and Tommy Pham went deep to tie the game in the sixth. The Twins beat Tampa Bay for the fifth straight time and maintained their 8 ½-game lead over Cleveland atop the AL Central.

_ The Indians picked up a 5-3 win over the Royals behind Trevor Bauer, who struck out a season-high 12 while holding Kansas City to one run and three hits over 6 2/3 innings. Bauer matched a career high by throwing 127 pitches and didn’t allow a hit until rookie Humberto Arteaga singled with two out in the fifth. Jake Bauers and Tyler Naquin (NAY’-kwihn) homered off Jakob Junis (JOO’-nihs) in the fourth.

_ Houston’s lead in the AL West is down to 5 ½ games over Texas after Josh Bell, Corey Dickerson and rookie Dario Agrazal led the Pirates’ 14-2 laugher over the Astros. Bell hit his 21st homer and Dickerson went 4-for-5 with three RBIs as Pittsburgh handed the Astros their eighth loss in 10 games. Agrazal threw six innings of five-hit ball to earn his first major league win.

_ Mike Minor tossed a five-hitter in his second complete game of the year to guide the Rangers past the Tigers, 4-1. Willie Calhoun, Jeff Mathis and Danny Santana homered in the fifth inning as Texas moved a season-high eight games over .500. Detroit starter Matthew Boyd struck out 11 and gave up only five hits over seven innings, but the three home runs sent the Tigers to the 19th loss in their last 21 home games.

_ Daniel Mengden notched his first victory since May 18 by limiting the Cardinals to four hits over six innings of Oakland’s 2-0 shutout at St. Louis. Beau Taylor and Matt Chapman homered off Adam Wainwright, who gave up five other hits while fanning nine over 6 2/3 innings. The Redbirds have been shut out three times in their last 14 games.

_ Dallas Keuchel (KY’-kul) picked up his first win in two starts with the Braves by working into the sixth inning of a 5-3 victory over the Cubs. Nick Markakis (mahr-KAY’-kihs) belted a three-run homer and Brian McCann added a solo shot to help the Braves keep their 5 ½-game lead in the NL East. Willson Contreras and Kris Bryant homered for the Cubs, whose lead in the NL Central remains one game over Milwaukee.

_ J.P. Crawford drove in three runs and the Mariners claimed their third straight win by dumping the Brewers, 4-2. Crawford put Seattle on the board with an RBI double in the first inning and then made it a 3-0 game with a run-scoring triple in the second. Ben Gamel (GAM’-ul) hit an inside-the-park homer for Milwaukee, which has dropped seven of nine.

_ The Dodgers lost the rubber match of their three-game series in Phoenix as Eduardo Escobar’s three-run home gave Arizona a four-run lead in the first inning of an 8-2 thumping of the NL West leaders. Ildemaro Vargas hit a two-run double and pitcher Taylor Clarke allowed two runs and three hits over five innings. Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger cracked his 26th home run of the season, tying him for fourth-most before the All-Star break in franchise history.

_ David Dahl hit a go-ahead grand slam in the third inning and had a career-high five RBIs as the Rockies beat the Giants, 6-3. German (hehr-MAHN’) Márquez improved to 8-3 despite yielding three runs and seven hits over five innings, including Pablo Sandoval’s home run. Wade Davis finished for his 11th save in 13 opportunities.

_ The Phillies stormed back from a 4-0 deficit and beat the Mets, 5-4 on an RBI double by Jay Bruce in the bottom of the 10th. Jean Segura had three RBIs, including a game-tying, two-run single in the seventh. Jason Vargas struck out 10 over 6 1/3 innings and left with a 4-1 lead before New York’s bullpen imploded.

_ Matt Adams smacked a three-run homer and Anthony Rendon (rehn-DOHN’) drove in a pair as the Nationals knocked off the Marlins, 7-5 for their seventh win in nine games. Patrick Corbin pitched seven solid innings and snapped a four-game road losing streak, yielding one run and three hits with nine strikeouts.

_ The Padres completed a two-game sweep of Baltimore as Franmil Reyes hit two of San Diego’s five homers and Eric Hosmer drove in four runs to lead a 10-5 rout. Greg Garcia got the long ball barrage started with a two-run drive in the second inning off Dylan Bundy. Hosmer and Hunter Renfroe also went deep for the Padres, who are back at .500 following their first road sweep since taking a two-game set in Seattle last September.

_ Justin Bour (bohr) homered twice and Mike Trout scored the tiebreaking run on a grounder in the eighth inning of the Angels’ 5-1 win against the Reds. David Fletcher supplied the go-ahead ground ball before Bour launched a three-run blast. Shohei Ohtani went 3 for 3 with a walk as Los Angeles won for the sixth time in nine games to climb over the .500 mark.

^MLB NEWS

Stanton sidelined again

UNDATED (AP) _ Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is back on the 10-day injured list after straining his right now while making a headfirst slide during the first inning of Monday’s win over the Blue Jays.

The roster move comes barely a week after he returned from a series of setbacks that kept him out of action for almost three months.

New York manager Aaron Boone said it’s likely Stanton will be sidelined for longer than 10 days.

In other MLB news:

_ Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee) has taken another significant step in his return to pitching for the Angels next season. Ohtani threw 40 pitches off a mound and made 70 additional throws on flat ground Wednesday. It was the first time he threw off a mound since undergoing Tommy John surgery.

_ Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario was removed from Wednesday’s game due to a sprained left ankle. Rosario produced his second hit of the night against Tampa Bay before stumbling in a wide turn around first base as he tried to hustle for a double.

_The Diamondbacks have reinstated one-time All-Star infielder Jake Lamb from the 10-day injured list. Lamb played in just five games before being shelved with a strained left quadriceps on April 3. Lamb had been on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno.

_ The Royals have reinstated Eric Skoglund and sent him to Triple-A Omaha after the left-hander served an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drug use. Right-hander Brad Boxberger was designated for assignment, and left-hander Tim Hill was recalled from Omaha for the third time season.

_ The Tigers have recalled infielder Jeimer Candelario from Triple-A Toledo. Candelario was Detroit’s opening-day starter at third base, but he hit just .179 in 42 games before his demotion.

_ An attorney for the family of a 2-year-old girl struck by a foul ball during a game between the Cubs and Astros says she suffered a skull fracture. The attorney says the girl had bleeding and swelling in her brain as well as a brain contusion after she was hit during the May 29 game in Houston. He says she had a seizure at a hospital and is taking medication to prevent more seizures.

^COLLEGE WORLD SERIES-VANDERBILT/MICHIGAN

Vandy wins CWS

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Vanderbilt has captured its second College World Series title in its four appearances, and first since 2014.

Mason Hickman and Jake Eder combined for 14 strikeouts as the Commodores clobbered Michigan, 8-2. Hickman struck out 10 in six innings and limited the Wolverines to one hit after he gave up three in a row to start the game.

Pat DeMarco homered for Vandy.

^NBA NEWS

Raptors’ Marc Gasol takes player option

TORONTO (AP) _ Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol (gah-SAHL’) has exercised his one-year player option for next season.

The value is approximately $25.6 million, marking the final year of a five-year contract Gasol signed with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2015.

Had the 34-year-old Spaniard not accepted prior to the Thursday, he would have become a free agent on Sunday.

^NHL NEWS

Luongo retires after 19 NHL seasons

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) _ Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo (loo-AHN’-goh) has decided to retire after 19 seasons.

The 40-year-old Luongo made the announcement Wednesday on his Twitter account. His 489 career victories are third in NHL history behind only Martin Brodeur (broh-DOOR’) and Patrick Roy (wah), and Brodeur is the only goalie to have appeared in more games or made more saves than Luongo.

^SOCCER-CONCACAF

US beats Panama to complete perfect group play record

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) _ The U.S. men’s soccer team has finished 3-0 in group play at the CONCACAF (KAHN’-kah-kaf) Gold Cup.

Jozy Altidore scored on an overhead kick in his first start for the national team in 20 months to send the Americans past Panama, 1-0. Altidore got the goal from 2 yards following a corner kick in the 66th minute that was redirected by Matt Miazga. It was Aldidore’s 42nd goal in 113 international caps.

The U.S. outscored its opponents 11-0 in group play and will face Curacao in the quarterfinals at Philadelphia on Sunday.

^WIMBLEDON-SEEDINGS

Federer seeded above Nadal at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) _Roger Federer has been seeded above Rafael Nadal for Wimbledon, despite the Spaniard being higher in the rankings.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) is seeded No. 1, with Federer second and Nadal third. Kevin Anderson is fourth despite being eighth in the rankings, a bump after reaching the men’s final last year.

The men’s seedings for Wimbledon are based on the rankings, but with extra points for grass-court tournaments in the last year.

The women’s seedings follow the rankings, with French Open champion Ash Barty at No. 1 ahead of Naomi Osaka and Karolina Pliskova.

^UCONN-BIG EAST

UConn to rejoin Big East

STORRS, Conn. (AP) _ UConn is heading back to the Big East.

The University of Connecticut Board of Trustees have voted to accept an invitation to move its basketball and most other athletic teams from the American Athletic Conference.

The teams are expected to begin play in the conference at the start of the 2020-21 academic year.

UConn hasn’t said what it plans to do with its football program, a sport not offered by the Big East.

^NCAA-TRANSFER WAIVERS

Hoping for clarity, NCAA adjusts transfer waiver guidelines

UNDATED (AP) _ The NCAA has adjusted some of the guidelines used to determine when waivers can be granted to athletes seeking immediate eligibility when they switch schools.

The adjustments approved by the Division I council will require schools requesting a waiver for an incoming transfer to provide more documentation to support a case and more detailed verification of an athlete’s claims about their original school.

^TRUMP-MILITARY ACADEMIES

President orders new policy about military academies, pro sports

WASHINGTON (AP) _ President Donald Trump has signed a presidential memorandum ordering the Pentagon to develop a new policy to allow athletes attending the nation’s military academies to play professional sports immediately after graduating.

Trump’s own Defense Department in 2017 rescinded a policy that allowed the best athletes from the military’s service academies to go straight to the pros upon graduation instead of having to first serve on active duty.

That meant they had to serve two years of active duty before applying for reserve status to pursue a career in professional sports.

^RUSSIAN DOPING

WADA has 100 ‘strong’ Russian doping cases in Moscow data

The World Anti-Doping Agency says it has more than 100 “strong cases” of suspected Russian doping in data retrieved from the Moscow testing laboratory.

WADA President Craig Reedie says the agency is “packaging evidence” for sports governing bodies to prosecute cases.