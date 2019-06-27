Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Torreira back for Uruguay for Copa America quarterfinals

SALVADOR, Brazil (AP) — Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira says he will be able to play on Saturday when his team faces Peru in the Copa America quarterfinals.

Torreira skipped Uruguay’s 1-0 win over Chile on Monday with a fever and stomach problems.

The 23-year-old Torreira says “those were complicated days with a lot of fever, headaches, vomit. I lost three kilos, but I will be ready for Saturday.”

Torreira became a starter after midfielder Matias Vecino injured a muscle in the 4-0 win over Ecuador. Torreira played in the 2-2 against Japan in Uruguay’s second match.

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez has several options in midfield, with both creative and defensive players that include Nicolas Lodeiro, Nahitan Nandez, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian De Arrascaeta and Federico Valverde.

