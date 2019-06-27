Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Rapinoe stands by statement about not going to White House

PARIS (AP) — Megan Rapinoe apologized Thursday for using coarse language in saying she would not visit the White House if the United States wins the Women’s World Cup.

She otherwise said she stands by her statement about not going, with the exception of the expletive.

Her comments at a previously scheduled news conference came a day after President Donald Trump called out the U.S. women’s national team star on Twitter. Trump referenced a video that surfaced on Twitter in recent days, posting: “Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team.”

Trump said he would invite the U.S. team “win or lose.”

