Nate Lashley shoots 63 to take Rocket Mortgage Classic lead

DETROIT (AP) — Nate Lashley birdied the final three holes and five of the last six for a 9-under 63 and the first-round lead Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the PGA Tour’s first event in Detroit.

The 36-year-old Lashley had the lowest score in his PGA Tour career, a day after getting a spot at Detroit Golf Club as an alternate. Ranked 353rd in the world and No. 132 in the FedEx Cup standings, Lashley’s only top-10 finish in his two-year PGA Tour career is a tie for eighth in the Puerto Rico Open in February.

Ryan Armour and Nick Watney were at stroke back at 64. Chez Reavie, the Travelers Championship winner last week in Connecticut, and Charles Howell III and Stewart Cink topped the group at 65.

Dustin Johnson, the second-ranked player in the world, opened with a 71. Gary Woodland had a 73 in his first start since winning the U.S. Open.

