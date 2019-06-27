Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Louisville quality control staffer indicted on theft charge

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Louisville quality control assistant Cortney Braswell has been indicted on a theft charge in Tennessee, where he used to work as a high school football coach.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s office says Braswell was coaching Central High School in Harrison, Tennessee, in 2016-17 when two semipro football teams paid to use that school’s field for their home games. Investigators say Braswell pocketed at least $2,480 rather than turning it over to the school.

A grand jury indicted Braswell last month on one count of theft of over $1,000.

Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said in a statement that “I’m aware of the situation.” Satterfield added that “I’ve spoken to Cortney, and we’re continuing to gather additional information on the matter.”

Louisville hired Braswell in January. Braswell coached Ridgeland High School in Rossville, Georgia, last year after spending two seasons at Central High in the Chattanooga area.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

