Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Kerber beats Halep in Eastbourne

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Defending Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber beat Simona Halep for the first time since 2016, winning their quarterfinal at Eastbourne 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday.

Kerber converted five of seven break points to reach the semifinals for the second straight tournament following her first-round elimination at the French Open.

The fourth-seeded Kerber moved to a 5-6 career record against the Romanian.

Kerber will play Ons Jabeur in the semifinals after the Tunisian recovered from a slow start to beat Alize Cornet 1-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Third-seeded Kiki Bertens advanced to the last four with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win over Aryna Sabalenka. She next plays either second-seeded Karolina Pliskova or Ekaterina Alexandrova.

In the men’s draw, Sam Querrey beat fifth-seeded Fernando Verdasco 7-6 (4), 6-2 to set up a semifinal with qualifier Thomas Fabbiano, who upset Gilles Simon 6-4, 6-3.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Buehler to start series opener for Los Angeles at Colorado

Buehler to start series opener for Los Angeles at Colorado

2:00 am
Avs visit Falcon Stadium

Avs visit Falcon Stadium

10:21 pm
Trump orders new policy about military academies, pro sports

Trump orders new policy about military academies, pro sports

5:47 pm
Buehler to start series opener for Los Angeles at Colorado
Sports

Buehler to start series opener for Los Angeles at Colorado

Avs visit Falcon Stadium
Sports

Avs visit Falcon Stadium

Trump orders new policy about military academies, pro sports
Sports

Trump orders new policy about military academies, pro sports

Scroll to top
Skip to content