Fed Cup follows Davis Cup with new tournament format

LONDON (AP) — The Fed Cup is following the Davis Cup with a new tournament format.

Starting next year, the women’s tennis event will be a six-day final tournament in April with 12 teams playing for an $18 million prize on clay courts in Budapest, Hungary.

The International Tennis Federation has already switched the Davis Cup to a similar pattern, with the first 18-team final event to be played in November in Madrid.

The changes to the Fed Cup ease the strain on the tennis calendar by going from three weeks to two, with qualifying matches in February. The current system has a final series in November, seven months after the semifinals.

However, a new round robin stage at the final tournament means players will play more matches.

