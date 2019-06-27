Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Brazil fined for homophobic chants at Copa America opener

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — South America’s soccer body has fined Brazil $15,000 because of homophobic chants during Copa America’s opening match in Sao Paulo.

CONMEBOL informed the Brazilian soccer confederation on Thursday that it was being fined over the chants during Brazil’s 3-0 win against Bolivia.

Governing body FIFA has repeatedly fined the Brazilian soccer body for homophobic chants in local stadiums.

More of those chants were also heard on Thursday during Brazil’s quarterfinal match against Paraguay at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre.

Bolivian goalkeeper Carlos Lampe heard the slurs several times during the earlier match at the Morumbi Stadium.

Homophobic chants were overlooked in South America until recently. They usually take place when the visiting goalkeeper runs to take a goal kick.

Also, Uruguay was fined in $10,000 for delaying its return to the pitch after the halftime break in a 2-2 draw with Japan.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

