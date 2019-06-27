Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Brazil beats Paraguay in shootout in Copa América quarters

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil (AP) — Goalkeeper Alisson made a save and Gabriel Jesus scored the decisive penalty as Brazil defeated 10-man Paraguay 4-3 in a penalty shootout to reach the semifinals of the Copa América on Thursday.

Alisson dived to his left to stop the penalty taken by defender Gustavo Gómez, and Gabriel Jesus sealed the victory to lead Brazil to its first semifinal appearance in the South American tournament since 2007.

Brazil had been eliminated by Paraguay the last two times the teams met in the Copa América quarterfinals, in 2011 and 2015, both times in penalty shootouts.

