Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

AP Source: Lakers trading 3 to Wizards, clear cap space

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to trade three players to the Washington Wizards as part of the deal that will land them Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Wizards will get Moritz Wagner, Issac Bonga and Jemerrio Jones as well as a future second-round draft pick from the Lakers, while the Pelicans will get cash from Washington, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal cannot be finalized until July 6.

ESPN and The Washington Post first reported elements of the deals.

The move will give the Lakers enough salary cap space to sign a max-contract free agent if they are so inclined.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Buehler to start series opener for Los Angeles at Colorado

Buehler to start series opener for Los Angeles at Colorado

2:00 am
Avs visit Falcon Stadium

Avs visit Falcon Stadium

10:21 pm
Trump orders new policy about military academies, pro sports

Trump orders new policy about military academies, pro sports

5:47 pm
Buehler to start series opener for Los Angeles at Colorado
Sports

Buehler to start series opener for Los Angeles at Colorado

Avs visit Falcon Stadium
Sports

Avs visit Falcon Stadium

Trump orders new policy about military academies, pro sports
Sports

Trump orders new policy about military academies, pro sports

Scroll to top
Skip to content