Update on the latest sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Keuchel to make 2nd start for Braves

UNDATED (AP) _ Dallas Keuchel (KY’-kul) makes his second start since signing a one-year, $13 million contract with Atlanta earlier this month. The former AL Cy Young Award winner lost in his Braves debut, laboring through five innings in a loss at Washington.

Keuchel will face Yu Darvish in Chicago. Darvish has no-decisions in his last 10 starts and has yet to win at Wrigley Field as a Cub.

Elsewhere in the majors:

_ Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton will see how he’s feeling, a day after bruising his right knee when he got tangled up with Toronto pitcher Clayton Richard while getting thrown out on a headfirst slide into third base. The 2017 NL MVP just returned last Tuesday from injuries to his biceps, shoulder and calf that had sidelined him since March 31. The Yankees set a major league record Tuesday by homering for the 28th consecutive game in a 4-3 win over the Blue Jays.

_ Miami rookie Zac Gallen faces Trea (tray) Turner, Juan Soto and the Nationals at Marlins Park. The 23-year-old righty made his major league debut last week and pitched five impressive innings at St. Louis, allowing one earned run and five hits while striking out six.

_ Kansas City left-hander Eric Skoglund rejoins the roster after the end of his 80-game suspension for testing positive for banned performance-enhancing drugs. Skoglund was in the mix to make the Royals’ rotation before the penalty. He’s made three minor league rehab starts, and reports to the club in Cleveland.

MLB-NEWS

Ohtani to throw off mound

UNDATED (AP) _ Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee) is set to throw off a mound Wednesday for the first time since Tommy John surgery.

The Los Angeles Angels announced the latest big step in their two-way star’s comeback Tuesday night.

Ohtani had surgery Oct. 1 at the conclusion of his AL Rookie of the Year season. He returned to the Angels’ lineup as a designated hitter May 7, posting nine homers and 30 RBIs already this season with an .834 OPS.

The Angels repeatedly have said Ohtani won’t pitch in games until 2020, but his recovery appears to be progressing well.

Ohtani went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 10 starts as a rookie. He also hit 22 homers and drove in 61 runs with a .925 OPS.

COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

Winner to be determined in Game 3

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ There’s a winner-take-all Game 3 Wednesday night in the College World Series.

Vanderbilt forced the final game with a 4-1 win over Michigan Tuesday night, as Kumar Rocker struck out 11 while pitching 6 1/3 innings of three-hit ball. The Commodores scored an unearned run in the fifth inning before scoring twice on wild pitches by Jack Weisenberger. Philip Clarke’s ninth homer made it 4-0.

Michigan is playing for its first national title since 1962, and Vanderbilt is trying for its first since 2014.

WIMBLEDON-SEEDINGS

Roger Federer seeded above Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer has been seeded above Rafael Nadal for Wimbledon, despite the Spaniard being higher in the rankings.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) is seeded No. 1, with Federer second and Nadal third — a reverse of their rankings. Kevin Anderson, a Wimbledon finalist last year, is fourth despite being eighth in the rankings.

The men’s seedings for Wimbledon are based on the rankings, but with extra points for grass-court tournaments in the last year.

The women’s seedings follow the rankings, with French Open champion Ashleigh Barty at No. 1 ahead of Naomi Osaka and Karolina Pliskova.

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams is 11th.

COLLEGE SPORTS HEALTH SURVEY

Athletic trainers: Coaches still influence health decisions

UNDATED (AP) _ More than one-third of college athletic trainers say coaches influence the hiring and firing of their schools’ sports-medicine staffs, a finding that counters an NCAA-recommended protocol urging medical staff to make decisions about athlete health independent of coaches and administrators.

Among the 1,796 athletic trainers who answered a recent survey, more than 48 percent said their school was not following the NCAA-directed guidance. Nearly one in five respondents said a coach had played an athlete who had been deemed medically ineligible to participate.

The National Athletic Trainers’ Association sent survey questions to more than 9,200 athletic trainers who work in all divisions of NCAA, NAIA and two-year schools in an attempt to generate baseline data about how institutions are following NCAA guidelines. About 775 of the 1,796 respondents said they worked in Division I.

The crux of the guidelines call for coaches and administrators to be left out of the decision-making process when it comes to an athlete’s health. But those who answered the survey painted a picture that shows those guidelines are far from being met — and portrayed coaches as still having an influence on who runs the programs’ medical staffs.

IOC MEETING

IOC to change process of Olympic bid races, host elections

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The IOC is changing how and when it picks Olympic hosts, and will approach candidates who can be from multiple cities or countries.

Stung by losing recent public votes in Europe and Canada, the International Olympic Committee says possible bidders could need to win a referendum before entering a race.

Veteran IOC member John Coates says “we cannot, I suggest, continue to be damaged as we have in the past.” Coates led a panel proposing reforms already tested in the 2026 Winter Games bid won by Milan-Cortina.

The IOC wants bidders to avoid costly construction projects, instead using existing and temporary venues and infrastructure.

New Olympic panels will have “permanent ongoing dialogue” with cities, pro-actively approach possible hosts, and recommend candidates for elections.

A new, flexible timetable replaces the rule of picking hosts seven years in advance.

RUSSIAN DOPING

WADA has 100 ‘strong’ Russian doping cases in Moscow data

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency says it has more than 100 “strong cases” of suspected Russian doping in data retrieved from the Moscow testing laboratory.

WADA president Craig Reedie says the agency is “packaging evidence” for sports governing bodies to prosecute cases.

Reedie says only data for “suspicious cases” is being provided, and he expects more than 100 files in the “first wave of strong cases against those we suspect of cheating.”

Data and samples were eventually retrieved this year from the Moscow lab covering drug testing up to 2015 — a period when Russian officials routinely covered up cases.

Reedie says all “priority cases” will have been investigated by the end of this year.

The outgoing WADA president, who leaves in November, says “significant progress continues to be made.”