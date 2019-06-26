Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Twins OF Eddie Rosario leaves game with sprained ankle

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario has been removed from the game with a sprained left ankle, suffered running the bases in the third inning.

Rosario, who leads the Twins and is sixth in the American League with 20 home runs, produced his second hit of the night against Tampa Bay before stumbling in a wide turn around first base as he tried to hustle for a double.

As Rosario tried to regain his balance, his left foot rolled in the dirt. He limped the rest of the way and was thrown out at second base, before slamming his helmet against the outfield grass in pain. The Twins said his status was day to day.

The Twins were already without center fielder Byron Buxton (wrist) and right fielder Max Kepler (elbow) against the Rays. Rosario, the regular left fielder, started the game in center.

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

