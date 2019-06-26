Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Tigers recall Jeimer Candelario from Triple-A Toledo

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have recalled infielder Jeimer Candelario from Triple-A Toledo.

Candelario, Detroit’s opening-day starter at third base, has hit just .179 in 42 games for the Tigers this season. He hit 19 home runs a season ago.

The Tigers hope Candelario can bring some stability to the infield. He was acquired in a 2017 trade with the Chicago Cubs and hit well for the remainder of that season, but he hasn’t been all that consistent with the bat since then.

Candelario is in Detroit’s starting lineup at third base for Wednesday night’s game against Texas.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Samardzija expected to start for San Francisco against Colorado

Samardzija expected to start for San Francisco against Colorado

1:20 am
Bumgarner strikes out 11 in Giants’ 4-2 win over Rockies

Bumgarner strikes out 11 in Giants’ 4-2 win over Rockies

10:34 pm
Rockies place INF Brendan Rodgers on injured list

Rockies place INF Brendan Rodgers on injured list

6:32 pm
Samardzija expected to start for San Francisco against Colorado
Sports

Samardzija expected to start for San Francisco against Colorado

Bumgarner strikes out 11 in Giants’ 4-2 win over Rockies
Sports

Bumgarner strikes out 11 in Giants’ 4-2 win over Rockies

Rockies place INF Brendan Rodgers on injured list
Sports

Rockies place INF Brendan Rodgers on injured list

Scroll to top
Skip to content