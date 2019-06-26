Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Texas Tech player Corprew suspended over Title IX complaint

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech basketball player Deshawn Corprew has been suspended while the school investigates a Title IX complaint against the junior forward.

The school said coach Chris Beard suspended Corprew after learning of the allegations. Title IX complaints can involve allegations of sexual misconduct or gender discrimination, but the school declined to comment beyond its statement.

Corprew averaged 5.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per game as a sophomore in his first season with the Red Raiders, who lost to Virginia in overtime in the national championship game.

The 6-foot-5 Corprew, who attended a prep school in North Carolina, spent his freshman year at South Plains College in Levelland, Texas, about 30 miles west of Lubbock.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Samardzija expected to start for San Francisco against Colorado

Samardzija expected to start for San Francisco against Colorado

1:20 am
Bumgarner strikes out 11 in Giants’ 4-2 win over Rockies

Bumgarner strikes out 11 in Giants’ 4-2 win over Rockies

10:34 pm
Rockies place INF Brendan Rodgers on injured list

Rockies place INF Brendan Rodgers on injured list

6:32 pm
Samardzija expected to start for San Francisco against Colorado
Sports

Samardzija expected to start for San Francisco against Colorado

Bumgarner strikes out 11 in Giants’ 4-2 win over Rockies
Sports

Bumgarner strikes out 11 in Giants’ 4-2 win over Rockies

Rockies place INF Brendan Rodgers on injured list
Sports

Rockies place INF Brendan Rodgers on injured list

Scroll to top
Skip to content