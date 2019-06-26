Rutgers names Steve Owens of Bryant as new baseball coach

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Steve Owens, who has won 914 games since becoming a college head coach in 1992, has been named the baseball coach at Rutgers.

Athletic Director Pat Hobbs announced the hiring Wednesday. The move comes about a month after the Scarlet Knights did not renew the contract of Joe Litterio.

The 53-year-old Owens has spent the past nine seasons at Bryant University in Rhode Island, where he won 327 games. The Bulldogs went 192-59 in Northeast Conference play with eight straight regular-season crowns and three tournament titles.

Owens has mentored 22 All-Americans and 49 professional players. He has posted 28 winning seasons, including 20 30-win seasons, five 40-win seasons and 13 NCAA Tournament appearances.