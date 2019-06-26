Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Przybylko taps home goal in 84th, Union tie Revs 1-1

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko tapped in a deflected cross in the 84th minute and the Philadelphia Union tied the New England Revolution 1-1 on Wednesday night.

Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia (9-4-5) has won seven of the past nine meetings in the series. New England (4-8-5) extended its unbeaten streak to five matches.

Brandon Bye scored in the 31st minute for New England’s first goal directly from a corner kick this season. He was first to Carles Gil’s cross at the near post and flicked it home past rookie goalkeeper Matt Freese for his first career goal.

Philadelphia tied it when second-half substitute Fabrice-Jean Picault raced past the defense and sent a cross in front of goal that Andrew Farrell misplayed and Przybylko knocked it home.

Neither team had played a league match since June 8 due to a Gold Cup break.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Trump orders new policy about military academies, pro sports

Trump orders new policy about military academies, pro sports

5:47 pm
Dahl hits grand slam, drives in 5 as Rockies beat Giants

Dahl hits grand slam, drives in 5 as Rockies beat Giants

4:49 pm
Samardzija expected to start for San Francisco against Colorado

Samardzija expected to start for San Francisco against Colorado

1:20 am
Trump orders new policy about military academies, pro sports
Sports

Trump orders new policy about military academies, pro sports

Dahl hits grand slam, drives in 5 as Rockies beat Giants
Sports

Dahl hits grand slam, drives in 5 as Rockies beat Giants

Samardzija expected to start for San Francisco against Colorado
Sports

Samardzija expected to start for San Francisco against Colorado

Scroll to top
Skip to content