Oklahoma State adds Dutch forward Hidde Roessink

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State has added Dutch basketball player Hidde Roessink to its 2019 recruiting class.

The school made the announcement Wednesday.

Roessink, a 6-foot-10 stretch forward, represented the Netherlands at the FIBA U16 European Championships. He spent the last two years playing as an amateur under former NBA first-round draft pick Geert Hammink while playing for the Dutch Windmills in the Dutch Basketball League. As a 17-year old in 2017-18, Roessink played for the Dreamfield Dolphins.

Roessink is expected to become just the seventh European-born player to suit up for the Cowboys. He will join the team in July and will have four years of eligibility.

The Cowboys welcome back all five starters and have added grad transfer Jonathan Laurent and freshmen Chris Harris, Marcus Watson, Avery Anderson III, Keylan Boone and Kalib Boone.

