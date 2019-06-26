Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

IOC to change process of Olympic bid races, host elections

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The IOC is changing how and when it picks Olympic hosts, and will approach candidates who can be from multiple cities or countries.

Stung by losing recent public votes in Europe and Canada, the International Olympic Committee says possible bidders could need to win a referendum before entering a race.

Veteran IOC member John Coates says “we cannot, I suggest, continue to be damaged as we have in the past.”

Coates led a panel proposing reforms already tested in the 2026 Winter Games bid won by Milan-Cortina.

The IOC wants bidders to avoid costly construction projects, instead using existing and temporary venues and infrastructure.

New Olympic panels will have “permanent ongoing dialogue” with cities, pro-actively approach possible hosts, and recommend candidates for elections.

A new, flexible timetable replaces the rule of picking hosts seven years in advance.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Samardzija expected to start for San Francisco against Colorado

Samardzija expected to start for San Francisco against Colorado

1:20 am
Bumgarner strikes out 11 in Giants’ 4-2 win over Rockies

Bumgarner strikes out 11 in Giants’ 4-2 win over Rockies

10:34 pm
Rockies place INF Brendan Rodgers on injured list

Rockies place INF Brendan Rodgers on injured list

6:32 pm
Samardzija expected to start for San Francisco against Colorado
Sports

Samardzija expected to start for San Francisco against Colorado

Bumgarner strikes out 11 in Giants’ 4-2 win over Rockies
Sports

Bumgarner strikes out 11 in Giants’ 4-2 win over Rockies

Rockies place INF Brendan Rodgers on injured list
Sports

Rockies place INF Brendan Rodgers on injured list

Scroll to top
Skip to content