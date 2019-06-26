Hoping for clarity, NCAA adjusts transfer waiver guidelines

The NCAA has adjusted some of the guidelines used to determine when waivers can be granted to athletes seeking immediate eligibility when they switch schools.

The adjustments approved by the Division I council Wednesday will require schools requesting a waiver for an incoming transfer to provide more documentation to support a case and more detailed verification of an athlete’s claims about their original school.

The move comes 14 months after the NCAA changed the waiver process to clear the way for immediate eligibility for all approved requests. High-profile cases involving quarterbacks Shea Patterson of Michigan and Justin Fields of Ohio State have been decided in favor of the players, but the overall rate of approval of waiver requests in the past year has been about the same as previous years.

