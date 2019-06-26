Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Former UCLA gymnast Ohashi to make pro debut at Aurora Games

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Former UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi will perform in the inaugural Aurora Games, an all-women’s sports and entertainment festival.

It’s the first professional competition for the 22-year-old Ohashi, who finished college with 11 perfect 10s. She helped UCLA win the 2018 NCAA team championship, when she was co-national champion in floor exercise.

She graduated from UCLA in June, six months after one of her routines went viral.

Aurora Games organizers also announced Wednesday that recently retired UCLA gymnastics coach Valorie Kondos Field will oversee the competition on Aug. 21.

The Aurora Games will be held Aug. 20-25 in Albany, New York. It features 150 world-class athletes, including Olympic medalists and national champions. They’ll compete in tennis, basketball, ice hockey, figure skating and beach volleyball.

