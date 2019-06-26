Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Former Liverpool, Germany player Hamann charged with assault

SYDNEY (AP) — Former English Premier League player and Germany international Dietmar Hamann has pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman while on vacation in Sydney.

The 45-year-old Hamann, who played for Liverpool from 1999 to 2006, is accused of pushing the woman at a Sydney house in the early hours of June 21.

Hamann did not attend Waverley Local Court on Thursday, when his lawyer entered a not guilty plea to one charge of domestic violence-related common assault. His bail was continued, with the matter adjourned to Dec. 12.

Hamann played with Bayern Munch from 1993 to 1998 and also had English stints with Newcastle United, Manchester City and Milton Keynes Dons, where he was a player-coach. Primarily a defensive midfielder, he played with Liverpool in 2005 when it won the Champions League.

He played 59 matches for Germany, scoring five goals and took part in the World Cup final in Japan in 2002 when Germany lost 2-0 to Brazil.

Hamann has also done football commentary and analysis for European television since the 2010 World Cup.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Trump orders new policy about military academies, pro sports

Trump orders new policy about military academies, pro sports

5:47 pm
Dahl hits grand slam, drives in 5 as Rockies beat Giants

Dahl hits grand slam, drives in 5 as Rockies beat Giants

4:49 pm
Samardzija expected to start for San Francisco against Colorado

Samardzija expected to start for San Francisco against Colorado

1:20 am
Trump orders new policy about military academies, pro sports
Sports

Trump orders new policy about military academies, pro sports

Dahl hits grand slam, drives in 5 as Rockies beat Giants
Sports

Dahl hits grand slam, drives in 5 as Rockies beat Giants

Samardzija expected to start for San Francisco against Colorado
Sports

Samardzija expected to start for San Francisco against Colorado

Scroll to top
Skip to content