Ex-Chiefs player, businessman runs for US Senate in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas City Chiefs player and now businessman who has served on local and state government boards is running for the U.S. Senate in Kansas.

Dave Lindstrom, who lives in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, plans to launch his bid for the Republican nomination with an event Thursday in Goodland in northwestern Kansas.

Four-term GOP Sen. Pat Roberts is not seeking re-election in 2020. At least 15 potential candidates have expressed an interest in running, and most are Republicans.

Lindstrom says supporters have encouraged him for months to consider running.

State Treasurer Jake LaTurner is actively campaigning for the GOP nomination. Other potential Republican candidates include western Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall, state Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle, former Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer and ex-Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

Associated Press

