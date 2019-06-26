Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Cubs to add Kimbrel to major league roster Thursday

CHICAGO (AP) — Craig Kimbrel will be added to the Chicago Cubs’ roster Thursday before their series finale against Atlanta at Wrigley Field.

The team made the announcement following Wednesday night’s 5-3 loss to the Braves.

Kimbrel, a seven-time All-Star closer, completed his minor league assignment Tuesday and traveled to Chicago on Wednesday. He pitched in four games for Triple-A Iowa, allowing one run and two hits in 3 2/3 innings. The right-hander worked a clean ninth with two strikeouts Tuesday in Iowa’s 5-1 win over Omaha, throwing 16 pitches.

Kimbrel and the Cubs finalized a $43 million, three-year contract on June 7. The 31-year-old reliever has 333 career saves, including 42 last season for World Series champion Boston.

To make room on the 25-man roster, right-hander Tony Barnette was optioned to Iowa.

