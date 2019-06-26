Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Angels’ Ohtani throws off mound for 1st time since surgery

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has thrown off a mound for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery, taking another significant step in his return to pitching for the Los Angeles Angels next season.

About four hours after Ohtani threw 40 pitches off a mound and made 70 additional throws on flat ground Wednesday at Angel Stadium, he was in Los Angeles’ lineup as the designated hitter against Cincinnati.

Ohtani had elbow ligament replacement surgery Oct. 1, and his rehabilitation has gone smoothly. The AL Rookie of the Year returned to the Angels’ lineup May 7 as their designated hitter, and he has been an everyday player while building his arm strength.

Ohtani will not pitch for the Angels until 2020, manager Brad Ausmus confirmed.

Dahl hits grand slam, drives in 5 as Rockies beat Giants

Samardzija expected to start for San Francisco against Colorado

Bumgarner strikes out 11 in Giants’ 4-2 win over Rockies

