White Sox shortstop Anderson helped off after leg injury

BOSTON (AP) — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has left the game at Boston in the bottom of the fifth inning with an injury to his right leg.

Anderson planted his right foot awkwardly on the wet dirt behind second base after fielding a grounder and throwing to first Tuesday night. He hopped a few steps on his left leg before falling to the ground in obvious pain.

Manager Rick Renteria and a trainer put Anderson on their shoulders and helped him to the dugout, keeping all weight off his right leg.

The start of the game was delayed 24 minutes because of rain, which continued to fall — heavily at times — through the first five innings.

Leury Garcia moved in from center field to play short and Ryan Cordell came off the bench and took over in center.

