Update on the latest in sports:

MLB-SCHEDULE

Yankees set home run record in win over Blue Jays

UNDATED (AP) _ The New York Yankees have set a major league record by homering for the 28th consecutive game. They needed each of their home runs on Tuesday to beat the Toronto Blue Jays.

DJ LeMahieu (leh-MAY’-hyoo), Aaron Judge, Gleyber (GLAY’-bur) Torres and Edwin Encarnacion (ehn-kahr-nah-see-OHN’) provided the longballs as the Yanks beat the Blue Jays, 4-3. LeMahieu led off the bottom of the first with a blast, allowing New York to break the record set by the 2002 Texas Rangers. Judge went deep one batter later, Torres homered in the second and Encarnacion gave the Yankees a 4-2 cushion in the eighth.

Rookie left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. pitched 4 1/3 solid innings in relief of opener Chad Green to pick up the win.

The AL East leaders are 8-1 on a 10-game homestand that wraps up Wednesday.

Not everything went smoothly for the Yanks. Giancarlo Stanton left in the fourth inning and is scheduled for an MRI after bruising his right knee in a collision with Toronto starter Clayton Richard in the bottom of the first.

Elsewhere on major league diamonds:

_ Gerrit Cole beat his former team and the Astros homered twice in a 5-1 victory against the Pirates. Cole yielded one run and seven hits over six innings in his first start against the club that drafted him first overall in 2011. Yuli Gurriel (YOO’-lee gur-ee-EHL’) and Alex Bregman provided the homers while Houston built a 3-1 lead.

_ Eddie Rosario had four hits and Willians Astudillo (as-too-DEE’-oh) was 3-for-4 in the Twins’ 9-4 thumping of the Rays. Jonathan Schoop (skohp) and C.J. Cron (krohn) hit solo homers for Minnesota, which got to reigning Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell for seven runs and 11 hits in just 3 1/3 innings. Kyle Gibson allowed four runs and seven hits in seven innings as the Twins won for the third time in four games to increase their lead in the AL Central to 8 1/2 games over Cleveland.

_ Brad Hand was a perfect 22 for 22 in save chances before blowing a 6-3 lead in the ninth inning of the Indians’ 8-6 loss to the Royals. Hunter Dozier’s grand slam capped the rally against Hand, who allowed five hits in 13 pitches without recording an out. Cleveland ended a four-game winning streak despite homers by Tyler Naquin (NAY’-kwihn), Carlos Santana, Roberto Perez and Mike Freeman.

_ Xander Bogaerts (BOH’-gahrts) hit a two-run homer and Rafael Devers (DEH’-vurz) was 4-for-4 with an RBI as the Red Sox doubled up the White Sox, 6-3. David Price struck out nine and gave up three runs on eight hits over six innings while pitching through steady rain. Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson had two hits before spraining his right ankle on a fielding play.

_ Manny Machado made a triumphant return to Camden Yards by slamming a home run and driving in two to lead the Padres past the Orioles, 8-3. Machado received a standing ovation from many in the crowd before homering a Camden Yards for the 100th time. Rookie Logan Allen allowed two runs and eight hits over six innings to win for the second time in two starts since being recalled last week.

_ Jesse Chavez allowed an unearned run and five hits in 6 1/3 innings of the Rangers’ 5-3 win at Detroit. Ronald Guzman hit a solo homer and added a sacrifice fly to help Chavez win his longest start in over two years. Detroit has lost 18 of its last 20 home games, and that does not include a game last month that was suspended with the Tigers trailing.

_ Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer to cap the Mariners’ four-run third in an 8-3 win at Milwaukee. Marco Gonzales (9-6) pitched five innings to earn his fourth consecutive win and help Seattle win for the first time in five interleague games this season. Yasmani Grandal (yahs-MAH’-nee grahn-DAHL’) hit a solo homer for the Brewers, who fell a game behind the first-place Cubs in the NL Central.

_ The Braves earned a 3-2 win over the Cubs in Chicago as Ozzie Albies hit a go-ahead, two-run shot in the seventh. Ronald Acuña (ah-KOON’-yah) Jr. crushed the first pitch of the game from Cubs rookie Adbert Alzolay (AD’-burt AL’-zoh-lay) into the left-field bleachers for his 19th homer of the season. Max Fried (freed) pitched six innings of two-hit ball, allowing two runs and improving to 9-3 as the Braves kept their 5 ½-games over Philadelphia in the NL East.

_ Maikel (MY’-kehl) Franco hit a go-ahead two-run homer for the second straight game to lift the Phillies past the Mets, 7-5. New York led 5-4 until Franco and Brad Miller hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning. Scott Kingery and Rhys Hoskins also connected as Philadelphia earned its second straight win since losing seven in a row.

_ Chad Pinder and Marcus Semien homered in a six-run fifth that carried the Athletics past the Cardinals, 7-3. Matt Olson also went deep in Oakland’s sixth win in eight games. Losing pitcher Jack Flaherty gave up a season-high seven runs and nine hits and a walk in 4 2/3 innings.

_ Max Scherzer struck out 10 while scattering five hits over eight innings of the Nationals’ 6-1 win at Miami. Scherzer has won his last five starts and owns a 0.92 ERA over his last seven outings. Trea Turner hit a three-run homer and Juan Soto knocked in two runs in Washington’s sixth victory in eight games.

MLB-NEWS

Cards closer to undergo Tommy John surgery

UNDATED (AP) _ Cardinals closer Jordan Hicks is set to undergo Tommy John surgery Wednesday after being diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral following a MRI. The 22-year-old Hicks was previously diagnosed with tendinitis in his right triceps.

He was 2-2 with a 3.14 ERA in 29 games for the Cardinals, converting 14 of 15 save opportunities.

In other MLB news:

_ White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson sprained his right ankle during Tuesday’s game in Boston. Anderson planted his right foot awkwardly on the wet dirt behind second base after fielding a grounder and throwing to first. The team said X-rays were negative.

_ Kendrys Morales has been cut by the Yankees. The veteran designated hitter and first baseman was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and designated for assignment. The 36-year-old Morales was acquired May 14 from Oakland for a player to be named or cash.

_ The Rockies have placed infielder Brendan Rodgers on the 10-day injured list with an injured right shoulder. Rodgers is hitting .224 with seven RBIs in 25 games.

COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

Vanderbilt stretches CWS to limit

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Vanderbilt has forced a third and final game in the College World Series.

Kumar Rocker struck out 11 while pitching 6 1/3 innings of three-hit ball in the Commodores’ 4-1 victory over Michigan. Vanderbilt scored an unearned run in the fifth inning before scoring twice on wild pitches by Jack Weisenberger.

Philip Clarke’s ninth homer made it 4-0.

Game 3 is Wednesday at Omaha.

NHL-NEWS

Berube gets extension after Stanley Cup win

UNDATED (AP) _ Craig Berube (beh-ROOH’-bee) is being rewarded for coaching the St. Louis Blues to their first Stanley Cup championship.

The Blues have signed him to a three-year contract and stripped the interim tag off his title. Berube oversaw a club that was mired in last place in the NHL the morning of Jan. 3 before reeling off an 11-game winning streak.

Berube took over as interim coach in November for Mike Yeo (yoh) and guided the team to a 38-19-6 record and within one point of the Central Division title. The Blues then knocked off the Jets, Stars and Sharks in the Western Conference playoffs before outlasting the Bruins in a seven-game Stanley Cup final.

In other NHL news:

_ The Coyotes have acquired forward Carl Soderberg from the Avalanche for defenseman Kevin Connauton and a third-round selection in the 2020 draft. Soderberg spent the last four years with Colorado and scored a career-high 23 goals last season.

_ The Bruins have signed defenseman Steven Kampfer to a two-year contract extension that will pay him $800,000 per season. The 30-year-old Kampfer was acquired from the Rangers last September, bringing him back to the team he made his NHL debut with in 2010.

_ Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik has decided to retire after 15 NHL seasons and two Stanley Cup championships. The 38-year-old Orpik says his body is telling him “it is time to move on to something new” after 1,171 regular-season and playoff games. Orpik won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2009 and Washington last year.

_ Sergei Zubov (ZOO’-bahv) and Guy Carbonneau (gee KAHR’-bah-noh) are among the six-member class elected into the Hockey Hall of Fame, along with Canadian women’s hockey star Hayley Wickenheiser. Zubov put up 888 points in 1,232 NHL games, and Carbonneau was a three-time Selke Trophy winner as the league’s best defensive forward. Czech hockey star Vaclav Nedomansky and sport builders Jim Rutherford and Jerry York round out the Class of 2019.

COLLEGE-ATHLETE SPONSORSHIPS

California rethinks endorsement deals for college athletes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are debating whether to let student athletes sign endorsement deals and hire agents in a move that could upend the multibillion-dollar business of college sports.

A proposed law wending through the state Assembly would scrap policies that strictly limit the ways in which college athletes can profit from their name, image and likeness, raising the prospect of private sponsorships long off-limits for students.

The bill comes amid an ongoing national debate over the extent to which students can financially benefit from their athletic performance.

The legislation’s backers argue it is a matter of fairness.

YALE-SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

Yale, ex-basketball player settle lawsuit over expulsion

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Yale University has settled a lawsuit brought by a former Yale basketball team captain who sued the university after being expelled over sexual misconduct allegations he denied.

A federal judge in Hartford on Tuesday dismissed Jack Montague’s lawsuit. Details of the agreement were not disclosed. Yale spokesman Thomas Conroy declined to comment.

Lawyers in the case issued a statement saying only that “the parties have resolved the case to their mutual satisfaction.”

Montague sought monetary damages over his February 2016 expulsion. He also sought readmission, but he went on to attend Belmont University in Tennessee.

TRACK-SEMENYA APPEAL

IAAF meets Swiss court deadline in Semenya case

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Track and field’s governing body says it met a Swiss supreme court deadline to explain why rules limiting female runners’ testosterone levels should be re-imposed during Caster Semenya’s appeal.

The IAAF had until Tuesday to respond to a federal judge’s grant of a special interim order this month which suspended the rules.

The judge must now decide whether two-time Olympic champion Semenya can continue competing over 800 meters without taking testosterone suppressing medication pending the full appeal. The South African is currently on track to defend her world title in September in Doha, Qatar.