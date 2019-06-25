Update on the latest in sports:

^MLB-SCHEDULE

Yankees can set home run record

NEW YORK (AP) _ Aaron Judge, Gary Sánchez, Edwin Encarnación and the New York Yankees try to set the major league record for most consecutive games with a home run. The Yankees homered in their 27th straight game Monday night, matching the mark set by Alex Rodriguez, Rafael Palmeiro and the 2002 Texas Rangers. They’ll be up against Toronto lefty Clayton Richard tonight at Yankee Stadium.

Also on the major league schedule:

_ Giants lefty Madison Bumgarner is coming off his shortest outing of 2019, looking to rebound when he starts at home against the Rockies. Bumgarner allowed a season-high six runs and 10 hits in 3 2-3 innings Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

_ The Cubs and Braves meet again in Chicago, a day after things got testy between them at Wrigley Field. Wilson Contreras homered for Chicago in the second inning, turned around to look at Braves catcher Tyler Flowers, and then thumped his chest rounding first. Contreras shouted at Flowers and the dugouts emptied before cooler heads prevailed.

_ The Cleveland Indians look for their fifth straight win as they host the Kansas City Royals.

_ The Miami Marlins have also won four in a row heading into tonight’s series opener against the visiting Washington Nationals.

_ The Pittsburgh Pirates are riding a four-game winning streak as they visit Houston for the start of an interleague series against the Astros.

_ The Dodgers are starting righthander Ross Stripling tonight against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He’s made six starts in his 20 appearances this season. The Diamondbacks are going with lefty Robbie Ray.

_ David Price makes his fifth start of the month for the Red Sox at home tonight against the White Sox. Since returning from the injured list last month, he’s 3-and-0 with a 2.97 ERA. Boston has won nine of its last 12 games.

_ Jesse Chavez makes his first start since 2017 tonight for the Texas Rangers — if you don’t count being an opener for four games this season. The Rangers are beginning a three-game series at Detroit.

_ Zach Davies of the Brewers takes a 7-and-1 record into the opener of a three-game interleague series against the Seattle Mariners in Milwaukee.

_ The St. Louis Cardinals and the Oakland Athletics open a two-game interleague set in St. Louis.

_ After snapping a seven-game losing streak with a 13-to-7 win last night, the Philadelphia Phillies again take on the visiting New York Mets. Jake Arrieta starts for the Phillies against Walker Lockett.

_ San Diego Padres lefty Logan Allen, coming off seven scoreless innings in his first major league start, will take the mound against Baltimore to begin a two-game set.

_ Lefty Blake Snell starts for the Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota. He’s coming off the shortest outing of his career — tagged for six runs in one-third of an inning last Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

_ Reds righthander Tyler Mahle faces lefty Andrew Heaney and the Los Angeles Angels in the opener of a two-game interleague series at Angel Stadium.