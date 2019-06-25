Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Real Madrid to have women’s team from 2020-21 season

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid will have a women’s team from the 2020-21 season.

The club says it has reached an agreement to take over Deportivo Tacon, which was playing in the second tier in Spain.

Madrid was one of the few top clubs in Europe without a women’s side. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid already field a women’s team.

Real Madrid said Tuesday its board of directors agreed “to propose a merger through absorption of the women’s football club” of Deportivo Tacon, effective July 1 next year.

The upcoming season will be a transition period with Tacon’s first team using Madrid’s training center for practice sessions and matches.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Coyotes acquire Soderberg from Avs in exchange for Connauton

Coyotes acquire Soderberg from Avs in exchange for Connauton

10:59 am
Bumgarner expected to start for the Giants against the Rockies

Bumgarner expected to start for the Giants against the Rockies

1:20 am
Michael Malone finishes second, Mike Budenholzer wins Coach of the Year

Michael Malone finishes second, Mike Budenholzer wins Coach of the Year

11:36 pm
Coyotes acquire Soderberg from Avs in exchange for Connauton
Sports

Coyotes acquire Soderberg from Avs in exchange for Connauton

Bumgarner expected to start for the Giants against the Rockies
Sports

Bumgarner expected to start for the Giants against the Rockies

Michael Malone finishes second, Mike Budenholzer wins Coach of the Year
Sports

Michael Malone finishes second, Mike Budenholzer wins Coach of the Year

Scroll to top
Skip to content