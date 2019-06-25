Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Rays owner says shared season with Montreal is best option

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The principal owner of the Rays says it’s unrealistic for his team to play full time in the Tampa Bay area, and a shared season with Montreal is the best option.

Stu Sternberg said at a news conference Tuesday he would be “hard-pressed” for the team to stay exclusively in Tampa or St. Petersburg. He believes “strongly in the sister-city concept” with Montreal and is “asking for open minds.”

Tampa Bay is averaging less than 15,000 fans a game. Commissioner Rob Manfred says the Rays have “broad permission to explore what’s available.”

An agreement between the Rays and St. Petersburg for Tropicana Field runs through 2027. St. Petersburg’s mayor has shot down the two-city possibility.

The Expos left Montreal after the 2004 season and became the Washington Nationals.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Coyotes acquire Soderberg from Avs in exchange for Connauton

Coyotes acquire Soderberg from Avs in exchange for Connauton

10:59 am
Bumgarner expected to start for the Giants against the Rockies

Bumgarner expected to start for the Giants against the Rockies

1:20 am
Michael Malone finishes second, Mike Budenholzer wins Coach of the Year

Michael Malone finishes second, Mike Budenholzer wins Coach of the Year

11:36 pm
Coyotes acquire Soderberg from Avs in exchange for Connauton
Sports

Coyotes acquire Soderberg from Avs in exchange for Connauton

Bumgarner expected to start for the Giants against the Rockies
Sports

Bumgarner expected to start for the Giants against the Rockies

Michael Malone finishes second, Mike Budenholzer wins Coach of the Year
Sports

Michael Malone finishes second, Mike Budenholzer wins Coach of the Year

Scroll to top
Skip to content